Panthers’ Bozeman carted off from practice with leg injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Center Bradley Bozeman left the Carolina Panthers’ joint practice session with the New England Patriots on a cart after suffering an apparent leg injury. Bozeman got tangled up during an 11-on-11 period and was attended to by trainers for several minutes. He was able to sit upright and get to his feet on his own power. But he walked gingerly with trainers to a nearby cart before heading to the locker room. The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder signed with the Panthers as a free agent this offseason after starting 48 of 49 games the last three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens.

