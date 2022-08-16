Foster to remain All Blacks head coach for next World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ian Foster will remain as All Blacks head coach until his contract expires after next year’s World Cup. His position was saved in part by New Zealand’s Rugby Championship away win over South Africa last weekend. The board of New Zealand Rugby met in Auckland on Wednesday to discuss Foster’s future and consider information gathered by chief executive Mark Robinson. The 35-23 win over the Springboks at Johannesburg ended a run of three straight test losses and five defeats in six tests for New Zealand, the worst return by an All Blacks team in 24 years. Robinson debriefed Foster and other members of the management team when the All Blacks arrived home from South Africa.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.