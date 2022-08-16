Crystal Palace player gets death threats after Núñez ejected

LONDON (AP) — Joachim Andersen says he received death threats and an avalanche of abuse online after Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez was ejected for headbutting the Crystal Palace defender in a Premier League game. Andersen took to Instagram to share what he said was a sample of hundreds of abusive messages he has received since the 1-1 draw at Anfield on Monday night. He called on the league and Instagram to take action. Media reports said Andersen has also spoken to the police. Núñez was making his first competitive start for Liverpool. He jostled with Andersen off the ball and thrust his head into the face of the defender in the 57th minute. Andersen got a yellow card.

