Cine it all: Vikings safety keeping perspective in 1st camp

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Lewis Cine has packed more life experiences into 22 years than the typical NFL rookie. He’s not worried if he’s not in the starting lineup at safety for the Vikings at the beginning of his first season. The first-round draft pick from Georgia was born in Haiti and lived in four different states before landing in Minnesota this year. Cine has been working primarily with the second-team defense during training camp behind current starters Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.