Carpenter hits HR, Francona ejected as Tigers beat Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Kerry Carpenter homered for the second straight night and the Detroit Tigers survived a wild ninth inning to defeat the Cleveland Guardians 4-3. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was ejected for arguing when the umpires ruled Myles Straw struck out with the tying run on third for the second out of the inning. Plate umpire Lance Barksdale originally ruled Straw fouled off a 2-2 pitch from Tigers closer Gregory Soto. The four umpires had a meeting and ruled Straw swung and missed for strike three. Francona argued the call with Barksdale and was quickly ejected.

