Syndergaard sharp, Sosa drives in 3, Phillies beat Reds 4-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Noah Syndergaard allowed three earned runs in seven innings for his second win in three starts with Philadelphia, and Edmundo Sosa drove in three runs as the Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3. Nick Castellanos went 1 for 5 with an RBI in his return to Cincinnati. Reds starter Mike Minor (1-10) became the first Reds pitcher to start in 10 straight losses since Homer Bailey in 2018. Jake Fraley hit a solo homer for the Reds. Seranthony Dominguez notched his ninth save.

