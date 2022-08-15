Seahawks send Ugo Amadi to Eagles for J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. The deal involves two players who have not yet completely met the expectations their teams had when they drafted them. Amadi has played mostly as a nickel cornerback and backup safety for the Seahawks. Arcega-Whiteside has struggled to get involved offensively for the Eagles and was switched to tight end this offseason. Seattle is likely to keep Arcega-Whiteside as a wide receiver due to the Seahawks’ depth at tight end.

