AP source: Simmons, 76ers settle his grievance over salary

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have settled the grievance he filed to recoup a portion of last season’s salary. Simmons was seeking a portion of the nearly $20 million that was withheld after he refused to suit up for the 76ers last season, citing mental health concerns. He was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets in February for a package headlined by James Harden. The person confirmed the settlement on condition of anonymity because terms were to remain confidential. The agreement was first reported by ESPN.

The Associated Press

