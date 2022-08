Four-time world champion Adrien Broner has withdrawn from his nationally televised fight against Omar Figueroa, citing mental health. Broner was supposed to fight on Showtime on Saturday. He announced his decision on social media, saying that mental health is real and he isn’t willing to die from boxing. Broner last fought on Feb. 20, 2021, posting a unanimous decision.

By The Associated Press

