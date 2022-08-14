Sylvia Fowles’ career ends with 4K rebounds; Sun top Lynx

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points and her key bucket and rebound helped Connecticut hold off Minnesota 90-83 in the final WNBA game for Minnesota’s Sylvia Fowles. Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year, had her league-best 192 career double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. She is the only player to lead two franchises in career rebounding and the only WNBA player to reach 4,000 career rebounds. She previously announced she would retire after this season.

