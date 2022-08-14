Pujols homers twice to help Cardinals knock off Brewers 6-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its NL Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games. Carlson broke a 2-all tie with his eighth homer of the season, a drive to left against Taylor Rogers in the eighth. Hunter Renfroe and Rowdy Tellez homered for Milwaukee, which beat St. Louis 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday night.

