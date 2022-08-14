Howard delivers playoff-clinching win for Liberty over Dream

NEW YORK (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 18 points and hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute as New York defeated Atlanta 87-83, sending the Liberty to the WNBA playoffs. With New York leading 80-79 in a back-and-forth fourth quarter, Howard hit a 24-footer to put the Liberty up by four with 55 seconds remaining. Later, Sabrina Ionescu and Howard both made two free throws for New York and the Liberty led by six before Atlanta’s Aari McDonald made a layup to close out the scoring. The Liberty will be the seventh or eighth seed depending on the outcome of the later game between Phoenix and Chicago.

