Brody scores to lead Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders 2-1

Andrew Brody scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Real Salt Lake over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. RSL is now 10-8-7 and the Sounders dropped to 10-13-2.

By The Associated Press

