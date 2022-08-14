Brody scores to lead Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders 2-1
By The Associated Press
Andrew Brody scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Real Salt Lake over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. RSL is now 10-8-7 and the Sounders dropped to 10-13-2.
