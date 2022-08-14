Benitez scores, Minnesota United wins 2-1 over Nashville

Alan Benitez’s game-winning goal led Minnesota United to a 2-1 win over Nashville on Sunday. After the win , United is now 11-9-5, while Nashville fell to 8-9-9.

By The Associated Press

