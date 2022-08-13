Seager 26th HR matches career high as Rangers beat M’s 7-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit his 26th homer to match a career high as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-4. The Rangers overcame an early 3-0 deficit. They went ahead to stay with a four-run outburst in the fourth that was capped by rookie Bubba Thompson’s sacrifice squeeze bunt that drove in a run. Eugenio Suárez homered and had a sac fly for the Mariners, who had won nine games in a row against the Rangers. Brett Martin got an inning-ending double-play grounder against the only batter he faced for the victory. Mariners starter Marco Gonzales allowed five runs over five innings.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.