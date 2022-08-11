Bundesliga strikers target Lewandowski’s coveted ‘cannon’

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s departure from the Bundesliga is good news for the rest of the league’s sharpshooters. The coveted “cannon” is back up for grabs. That’s an artillery-shaped award given to the leading scorer in Germany’s top division each year. Lewandowski had established a firm grip on the trophy by winning it for the last five years before opting for a switch to Barcelona in the offseason. Players with their sights on the cannon include Leipzig’s Timo Werner, Anthony Modeste at Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick. Dortmund plays at Freiburg on Friday. Bayern hosts Wolfsburg on Sunday.

