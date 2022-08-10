Tellez hits tying HR, Adames winning single, Brews beat Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and made a key defensive play in the 10th, setting up Willy Adames’ game-ending RBI single that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Adames had struck out in his previous three at-bats. His grounder in the 10th off Ryan Thompson got past diving shortstop Taylor Walls and scored automatic runner Tyrone Taylor from second base. The Brewers swept the two-game series against the Rays. In the top of the 10th, first baseman Tellez fielded Walls’ grounder and threw to third to cut down automatic runner Francisco Mejía. Tellez hit his 23rd homer leading off the ninth.

