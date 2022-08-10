Busch to miss 4th NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch says he pushed himself too hard trying to return to NASCAR competition and will miss his fourth consecutive Cup Series race because of concussion-like symptoms. Busch has been out since crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. He had hoped to be back in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing on Sunday at Richmond Raceway. Ty Gibbs will again replace Busch in the car.

