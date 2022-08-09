NFL teams tapping USFL veterans for help in training camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terrell Bonds owes his latest NFL opportunity to the revived USFL where he played 10 games this spring. He’s got lots of company as the NFL starts its first week of preseason games Thursday night. Bonds is among at least 41 players from the USFL’s inaugural season signed by 26 of the NFL’s 32 teams. Wide receiver has been the most popular position followed by cornerback as NFL teams look for help during training camps. Bonds is with the Tennessee Titans after playing in college at Tennessee State. He used to talk of playing for the Titans. Bonds says he’s thankful to see it actually come true.

