Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3. The Brewers won for the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week. Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta allowed two runs over five innings in his second start since coming off the injured list. Matt Bush retired the side in order in the ninth for his second save.

