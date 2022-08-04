Miguel Cabrera says he’s uncertain about playing in 2023

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera says he may end his likely Hall of Fame career at the end of this season. The 39-year-old Detroit Tigers star mused on the subject Thursday amid a slump through the dog days of summer. Cabrera joined the 3,000-hit/500-homer club earlier in the season, and was hitting .308 as recently as July 8. Plagued by lower-body problems that have been a constant issue in recent seasons, he is hitting .132 with three extra-base hits in his last 20 games. The Tigers came into the season as fringe contenders after a strong finish in 2021, but they have staggered to a 42-64 record with the worst offense in baseball.

