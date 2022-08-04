2-time Pro Bowl DE Carlos Dunlap makes debut with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Carlos Dunlap went through his first training camp practice with the Chiefs on Thursday, then the two-time Pro Bowl defensive end made it perfectly clear both why he signed with Kansas City and his goals for this season. The 33-year-old Dunlap wants to play every down rather than as a third-down specialist, he wants to get at least four more sacks to reach 100 for his career and he wants to win a Super Bowl. The last one may be the most important given that Dunlap has lost each of the six playoff games he’s played with Cincinnati and Seattle.

