Castillo, early power send Mariners past Cole, Yankees 7-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning in his Seattle debut, and the Mariners used a fast start to beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 7-3. Eugenio Suárez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic homered against Cole during Seattle’s six-run first. Jesse Winker connected against Wandy Peralta in the seventh, helping the Mariners match their season high for homers. Castillo struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings in his second start in the Bronx in less than a month.

