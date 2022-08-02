Shanshan Feng got everything from golf but a proper farewell

Shanshan Feng was planning to retire after 10 years of professional golf. She went a little longer. The first major champion from China has announced her retirement. The only regret is not having a proper farewell. She attributes that to travel restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Along with 22 worldwide wins and a major, Feng was a bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics and reached No. 1 in the world. In other golf news, Davis Love III has added Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as assistant captains in the Presidents Cup. And Patrick Reed says he will be playing two events on the Asian Tour.

