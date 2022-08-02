AP source: Phillies get reliever Robertson from Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired veteran reliever David Robertson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. A person with direct knowledge of the trade confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. The Phillies sent minor league right-hander Ben Brown to the Cubs for the 37-year-old Robertson, one of the top relievers on the market ahead of the trade deadline.

