Russell was a champion of activism before winning NBA titles

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell never had to find his voice as an activist. He didn’t know any other way but to speak his mind. Before Russell developed the skills that would eventually make him an 11-time NBA champion, two-time Hall of Famer or Olympic gold medalist, he had a front row seat to racial indignities confronted by his parents growing up in segregated Louisiana. It was the foundation of a path that led him to become one of the most prominent voices of his lifetime to speak out against the prejudices of the day, leading him to take social and political stances that have threaded to today’s generation of athletes.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.