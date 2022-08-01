New online NIL marketplace connects fans to college athletes

Fans who want to financially support college athletes through name, image and likeness deals can now do so with just a few clicks online. Opendorse, a company that partners with dozens of schools to help initiate, track and monitor NIL deals, has launched on a new online marketplace. Fans can go directly to athletes to purchase their autographs, personal appearances and social media posts. School-specific pages will be available for universities that partner with the company. Through those pages, users can access athletes’ profiles with rates for various services. For most athletes, those transactions are valued at well under $100, though some can range into the thousands.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.