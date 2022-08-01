Skip to Content
English swimmer Peaty eyes ‘reset’ after surprise defeat

By COURTNEY WALSH
Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Champion swimmer Adam Peaty is planning a reset after the Commonwealth Games in hopes of regaining his best form for the Paris Games in 2024. The reigning Olympic champion and world record holder in the 100-meter breaststroke was devastated to miss a medal in the event in a major upset on Sunday night. It was the first time the 27-year-old Englishman has been beaten in eight years and also the only major final he has lost in the event. He says he’s asking himself “How can I maximize these next two seasons to potentially do what I need to do in Paris?”

