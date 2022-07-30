Deadline target Tyler Mahle strong for Reds vs Orioles

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Mahle recovered from a rocky start to pitch well in a potential trade deadline audition, Joey Votto hit one of Cincinnati’s three homers and the Reds beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2. Jonathan India and Jake Fraley also connected for Cincinnati, which is selling pieces to contenders after dealing Luis Castillo to Seattle on Friday night. Mahle could be the next player out before Tuesday’s deadline. Mahle’s outing got off to a rough start when he allowed three straight singles and balked in a run, giving the Orioles a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Those were the only runs Mahle allowed. He struck out seven and did not walk batter.

