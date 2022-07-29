Yee wins 1st gold medal of this year’s Commonwealth Games

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Alex Yee won the first gold medal of this year’s Commonwealth Games on Friday. Hayden Wilde provided the first bit of sportsmanship. Yee and Wilde were almost level during the concluding 5-kilometer run in the men’s triathlon when the latter learned he had been handed a 10-second penalty for an infraction at the end of the cycling leg. Wilde slowed rather than challenging for the finish line so Yee could cross first and celebrate his victory. Yee is an Englishman who won a silver medal for Britain at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Australia claimed the first women’s cricket match ever played in the Commonwealth Games by three wickets over India.

