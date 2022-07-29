Ronaldo not selected for Man United friendly vs. Atlético
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from Manchester United’s 21-man squad that flew to Norway for a friendly match against Atlético Madrid. Ronaldo hasn’t played any preseason matches for United and is reportedly looking for a move to a team that has qualified for the Champions League this season. He held talks with United manager Erik ten Hag at the club’s training base on Tuesday. United plays Atlético in Oslo on Saturday and has a final preseason friendly on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano before opening its Premier League campaign against Brighton on Aug. 7. United hasn’t said if Ronaldo would be available against Rayo Vallecano.