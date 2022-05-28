No. 1 Swiatek finds focus at French Open amid 31-match run

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has won 31 consecutive matches and 48 of her past 49 sets as she heads toward the fourth round of the French Open. Swiatek has not been in trouble much lately so it was worth watching on Saturday when she found herself in some tough spots against a hard-hitting opponent. Swiatek took the last three games to beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 7-5. Swiatek and Jessica Pegula are the only two of the top 15 women’s seeds who are still in the bracket. The men’s field has seen many fewer surprises. Saturday’s winners included No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.