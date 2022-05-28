Deaf sprinter gives Division III Gallaudet first title

GENEVA, Ohio (AP) — Gallaudet sprinter Eric Gregory has won the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division III national championships, becoming the first-ever national champion for the Washington, D.C,. school that serves students who are deaf and hard of hearing. Gregory won the final in 46.19 seconds. He later finished third in the 200. Thanks to Gregory’s 16 points, Gallaudet finished 17th in the team standings. That’s its best showing at an NCAA national championship.