WASHINGTON (AP) — Women’s professional tennis will return to Washington as part of a combined ATP-WTA event at the Citi Open this year. The hard-court tournament will be played from July 30 to Aug. 7 at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. The WTA 250 event will have a 32-player singles field and 16 doubles teams. The women’s portion of the Citi Open was held first in 2011 and most recently in 2019.