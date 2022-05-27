Steffen to miss US World Cup prep matches, Johnson added

CHICAGO (AP) — Manchester City’s Zack Steffen will miss the United States’ four World Cup prep matches next month for what the team said was family reasons, and he was replaced on the roster by D.C.’s Sean Johnson. The 27-year-old Steffen was considered the top American goalkeeper going into quaifying last September but was sidelined at times by a back injury and started six of 14 qualifers. New England’s Matt Turner, who joins Arsenal in July, started eight. Steffen has 29 international appearances. He played in just nine matches this season for Manchester City, where he is Ederson’s backup.