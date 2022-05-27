McCarron, Ames weather rain, wind to take Senior PGA lead

By JOHN FINERAN

Associated Press

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames had 5-under 66 second rounds at the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores to take the early lead with an 8-under 134. McCarron had eight birdies and Ames had six birdies in his final 11 holes. Rookie money-leader Steven Alker, PGA Tour Champions legend Bernhard Langer, Brian Gay and Mike Weir were in second place at 6-under 136. The weather played a role in Friday’s scores, going from sunny to rain and wind.