‘Hendo’: Liverpool leader has dancing feet and heart of gold

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Jordan Henderson is the man with the dancing feet and a heart of gold who has captained Liverpool throughout its latest era of success. That could reach trophy No. 7 on Saturday when Liverpool plays Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Henderson dancing a little jig before raising aloft a trophy has become a regular sight on podiums on the club game’s biggest stage. It’s happened six times across six different competitions since 2019. That Henderson is the driving force behind one of the greatest-ever Liverpool teams is testament to a guy who has proved adept at answering back to the critics from the soccer field to the British parliament.