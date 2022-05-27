Bouwman wins Giro stage; Carapaz still leads overall

SANTUARIO DI CASTELMONTE, Italy (AP) — Dutch cyclist Koen Bouwman won the 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia and Richard Carapaz kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey heading into the final two days of the race. Bouwman edged Mauro Schmid and Alessandro Tonelli in a sprint to the line at the end of the penultimate day in the mountains after a bizarre incident on the final corner. Carapaz remained three seconds ahead of Jai Hindley and 1:05 ahead of Mikel Landa in third. All could be decided on the race’s penultimate leg on Saturday. The 20th stage has been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars and features three grueling climbs.