Reds have highest-scoring day in 23 years, rout Cubs 20-5

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Farmer homered and had tied his career high with five RBIs to power the Cincinnati Reds to their high-scoring game in 23 years, a 20-5 rout of the Chicago Cubs. Farmer and Nick Senzel had four hits each, and Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham and Albert Almora Jr. had three apiece. Cincinnati trailed 3-0 before scoring twice in the second and adding eight runs in the third. The Reds scored their most runs since a 22-3 win at Philadelphia on Sept. 4, 1999, while Chicago gave up its most since a 21-8 defeat at the Phillies on July 3, 1999.