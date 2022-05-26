Men’s basketball coach Liz Mills eyes ‘girls club’ network

By KEN MAGUIRE

AP Sports Writer

Basketball coach Liz Mills has again shown that women can successfully coach men’s teams. Now she wants to help other women join the ranks. The Australian led her Moroccan club team to the quarterfinals of this year’s Basketball Africa League after she had coached the Kenya men’s team to its first Afrobasket tournament in 28 years. She became the first female head coach of a men’s club team in the Arab world when she left the Kenyan team to take over AS Salé in February. Mills hopes to turn her collection of acquaintances, colleagues and distant supporters into something more formal. She says “we don’t spend enough time connecting with each other.”