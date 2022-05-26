Hurricanes win Game 5, push Rangers to brink of elimination

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck buried a short-handed goal, Teuvo Teravainen had a rare power-play score for Carolina and the Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 3-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in the second-round playoff series. Andrei Svechnikov also scored, beating Igor Shesterkin with a backhander on a breakaway midway through the third period as the Hurricanes protected their Game 5 lead to improve to 7-0 at home in the postseason. The Hurricanes can advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face reigning two-time Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay by winning Game 6 in New York on Saturday, though they are 0-5 away from PNC Arena so far. Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal for New York,