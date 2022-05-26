Highsmith returns to Hurricanes as GM of football operations

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Alonzo Highsmith is back with the Miami Hurricanes. The university says the former player and NFL executive is the new general manager of football operations. The university did not disclose hiring terms. Highsmith has spent nearly 30 years in NFL front offices, the majority of that time with the Green Bay Packers’ player personnel department. He also was vice president of personnel for the Cleveland Browns and most recently was a scouting executive with the Seattle Seahawks.