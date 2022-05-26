Guardians make moves, including trading OF Johnson for $1

DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians put slugger Franmil Reyes on the 10-day injured list with a tight right hamstring and called up Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus. Gonzalez hit a single up the middle at Detroit in the first at-bat of his major league debut Thursday night. Reyes hit .255 with 12 RBIs in 35 games, struggling to help the offensively challenged team much at the plate as a designated hitter and outfielder. Cleveland also recalled left-hander Konnor Pilkington and outfielder Richie Palacios from Triple-A Columbus. On Wednesday, the Guardians traded outfielder Daniel Johnson to the New York Mets for $1.