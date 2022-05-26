French scold Spanish league for attacking PSG, Mbappe

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

PARIS (AP) — The French league has written to Spanish competition president Javier Tebas complaining about his attacks on Paris Saint-Germain’s finances after Kylian Mbappé chose to stay with the team rather than join Real Madrid. After Mbappé signed a new three-year contract at Qatari-owned PSG, Tebas said the Spanish league would file complaints to UEFA, the European Union and French administrative and fiscal authorities because it believes the “scandalous” agreement attacks the economic stability of the sport. French league chairman Vincent Labrune says in a letter obtained by The Associated Press that Tebas’ complaints are “unacceptable and manifestly false.”