CFL Players’ Association ratifies new CBA

TORONTO (AP) — The CFL Players’ Association ratified a collective bargaining agreement with the Canadian Football League on Thursday night. The CFLPA made the announcement via email. The players’ vote came hours after the sides hammered out a seven-year tentative agreement — and two days after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie unveiled the league’s final offer. With the players accepting the agreement, the league’s exhibition season will open on time Friday night. On Monday, the players voted against a tentative deal the union had recommended they accept.