Canada rallies in 3rd, tops Sweden 4-3 in OT in world hockey

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Drake Batherson scored on a power play 43 seconds into overtime to give Canada a 4-3 comeback victory over Sweden on Thursday night in the world hockey quarterfinals. In the semifinals Saturday, defending champion Canada will face the Czech Republic, and the United States will play Finland. The Czech Republic beat Germany 4-1, the United States topped Switzerland 3-0, and Finland beat Slovakia 4-2. Canada overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third period. Ryan Graves scored 1:21 into the third and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Matt Barzal connected 30 seconds apart late in regulation. After William Nylander was called for tripping 25 seconds into overtime, Batherson fired a sharp-angle shot behind goalie Linus Ullmark from the bottom of the faceoff circle.