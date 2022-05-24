Pitbull, Marks provide international drivers path to NASCAR

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Trackhouse Entertainment has launched a program that will field a NASCAR Cup Series entry for renowned international race car drivers. Trackhouse is a venture of former driver Justin Marks and Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull. PROJECT91 could make Trackhouse a destination spot for global stars eager to compete in America’s most popular racing series. PROJECT91 will enter the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro at least once during the current Cup season and has plans to expand the program in future years. The first driver and race will be announced soon.