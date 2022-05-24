IndyCar star Newgarden chasing elusive Indianapolis 500 win

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden’s results show how dominant he has been in IndyCar. The Tennessee native has won 22 times since 2015, easily the best showing in the series. He has six consecutive seasons with at least two trips to victory lane. He’s a two-time series champion.. The 31-year-old superstar is missing one key line: Indianapolis 500 champion. He will try to add that to his resume on Sunday.