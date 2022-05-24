Albanian police clash with Italian, Dutch fans; 12 injured

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police have reported at least 10 officers and two civilians injured in clashes with Dutch and Italian fans a day ahead of the Europa Conference League final between Dutch club Feyenoord and Italy’s Roma. Police say separate groups of opposing fans clashed Tuesday evening with officers in separate areas while trying to go toward each other. Dutch fans hurled plastic and glass bottles and other objects toward police officers. In another incident, Italian fans used hard objects and batons to clash with police. Police said 48 Italian fans and 12 Dutch “involved in violent acts” were detained. Feyenoord and Roma have big fan bases and notorious violent elements among their supporters.