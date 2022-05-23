Celtics torch Heat early, even series with 102-82 blowout

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics took their turn pounding the Miami Heat early. Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and Boston jumped out to a 26-4 lead and cruised to a 102-82 victory that evened the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece. Miami missed 15 of its first 16 shots in the second straight game that was all but over after 12 minutes. The Heat led 39-18 after the first quarter of Game 3 of this bizarre series in which no game has been close down the stretch. Game 5 is Wednesday in Miami. Victor Oladipo led the Heat with 23 points.